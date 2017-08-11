Beaufort teachers volunteer with Sea Turtle Project

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Teachers shared their summer volunteering experience in the Low country–a chance to help some little guys find their way to the ocean.

About 15 Beaufort teachers volunteered with the Harbor Island Sea Turtle Project.

They walked the beach helping to locate and inventory turtle nests on Harbor Island.

The teachers counted the eggs that were laid, and helped five sea turtles find their way to the ocean.

“We live in a beautiful environment and unfortunately these sea turtles have a rough time of it with human interference and natural predators,” said Eve Heaton, Technology Coach. “This gives us an opportunity to help save something that’s unique to our environment here in the Low country.”

Sea turtles typically lay eggs from the beginning of May till the middle of August.