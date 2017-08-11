Update: Suspicious package in Sun City deemed safe

UPDATE:

Authorities say the suspicious trash bag found outside of a residence on Nesting Lane in Sun City contained items of clothing when the Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Team (Bomb Team) opened it.

The origin of the black trash bag with the word “ Poisson ” (believed to be misspelled) written on a piece of tape attached to the bag is under investigation.

Sheriff’s Office personnel are clear from the scene at Sun City.

Sun City (BCSO) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene in Sun City, responding to a call of an unattended, suspicious package near a residence on Nesting Lane.

We’re told deputies found a black trash bag with piece of tape attached. They say the word “ Poisson ” (misspelled) was written on it.

The Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Team is investigating the trash bag and contents.

