SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Christian Preparatory students are getting ready for their first day of school this morning, so officials are asking you to be aware of slow traffic due to barricades at Chatham Parkway near I-16.

Barricades will be up today and tomorrow on the roads near the school to help with traffic flow in and out of the school.

Traffic officials ask you to take Highway 80 as an alternate route.

You may find other detours as well, so allow extra time on your morning commute.