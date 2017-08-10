SC man sentenced to 20 years for shooting woman, dog

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – An Estill man who shot a woman and her dog while stealing items from a parked vehicle and an outdoor freezer pleaded guilty this week at the Hampton County Courthouse.

Jamal Atkins, 19, of Lawton Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and breaking into a motor vehicle.

Circuit Court Judge Roger Young sentenced Atkins to 20 years in prison.

At around 10 p.m. on December 28, 2016, a Fourth Street resident attempted to let her dogs outside when she came upon a burglar stealing steaks and some loose change from a car.

The woman and her dog were shot multiple times. Both continue to recover.

Assistant Solicitor Tameaka Legette prosecuted the case.