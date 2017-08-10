Savannah Children’s Choir hosting auditions Saturday

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Children’s Choir is about to start it’s 12th season and wants your child to be a part.

Auditions are this Saturday, August 12th from 10 a.m. until noon at the SCC offices inside Senior Citizens Incorporated on Bull Street.

Students 3rd – 8th grade are welcome. Email Janet@SavannahChoir.org. or call 912-655-6125.

SCC has also announced a grant from the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry that will allow an expansion into Bluffton.

Auditions for the the Bluffton/Hilton Head Island Children’s Choir are August 26 from 10 a.m. to noon & August 27 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lowcountry Presbyterian Church at 10 Simmonsville Rd in Bluffton.

For more information visit SavannahChoir.org or email info@savannahchoir.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s