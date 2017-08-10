Our Hometown: Healthy Savannah hosts community expo for kids

It’s time to Get Up, Get Out, and Get Healthy!

Join Healthy Savannah– a community-minded organization committed to supporting healthy lifestyles– this Saturday, August 12 as they host their very first community event– the Healthy Kids Community Expo from 9 am to 1 pm in the Otis J. Brock Elementary School Cafeteria.

Learn about the organization, take part in discussions about health related barriers, successes, and ongoing efforts in the City, and learn how to get involved!

There will be activities for children and adults, refreshments, giveaways, and raffle prizes!

An optional breakfast will also be offered at 8 am.

Their vision is to make healthier choices easier choices.

For more information, visit: healthysavannah.org

 

