Officers charge Kingsland woman with child molestation

By Published:

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) —  Investigators with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office say they have charged Kelly Lynne Small, 30, of a Kingsland, with two counts of child molestation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began on Aug. 3 when they received a report that Small had encouraged children to perform sexual acts while she watched. They report this alleged incident occurred when the children were 8 and 6 years of age.

It is alleged the incident occurred two years ago, but was recently revealed by the children to their parents.  The parents informed law enforcement and child service workers of what the children had stated.

The investigation resulted with police charging Small with two counts of child molestation.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s