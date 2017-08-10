Officers charge Kingsland woman with child molestation

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office say they have charged Kelly Lynne Small, 30, of a Kingsland, with two counts of child molestation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began on Aug. 3 when they received a report that Small had encouraged children to perform sexual acts while she watched. They report this alleged incident occurred when the children were 8 and 6 years of age.

It is alleged the incident occurred two years ago, but was recently revealed by the children to their parents. The parents informed law enforcement and child service workers of what the children had stated.

The investigation resulted with police charging Small with two counts of child molestation.