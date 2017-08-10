No Powerball jackpot, but $50,000 winning ticket sold in Hilton Head

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – There was no Powerball jackpot win in South Carolina last night, but two South Carolina players should check their tickets.

One player won $200,000 and another player won $50,000.

Circle K Stores #5383 on Fording Island Rd. on Hilton Head Island sold the $50,000 ticket.

Mo Mart on Dorchester Rd. in North Charleston sold a ticket worth $200,000.

According to S.C. lotto officials, more than 24,000 players won prizes in South Carolina last night–but just matching the red Powerball wins $4.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 12, 30, 36, 47, 62 and Powerball: 9.

Players have 180 days for the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday is $356 million.