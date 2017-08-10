Local Rotary looking for young professionals to travel to India on Group Study Exchange

If you’re between the ages of 25 to 40, listen up! Our local Rotary clubs are looking for young professionals to travel to abroad in early 2018 on a Group Study Exchange trip to India. Participants will observe Rotarians’ work in the area and visit various cultural sites. Travel expenses are covered by Rotary District 6920, and participants will stay with local host families.

The deadline to apply is Friday, September 15, 2017, at 5:00 p.m.

With more than 1.2 million members in 33,000 clubs worldwide, Rotary International is the world’s first service club organization. District 6920 consists of 65 local clubs in Macon, Augusta, Valdosta, Brunswick, and Savannah.

Andy Lohn, Group Study Exchange Committee Chair of Rotary District 6920, joins the conversation with information on what Rotary is all about and how you can get involved.

Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview.

For more information, visit: http://www.rotary6920.org/