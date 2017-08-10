Lightning strikes Commons on Wilmington Island

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Southside Fire officials say lightning hit a building at the Commons on Wilmington Island on Wednesday.
There was no report on how many apartments were damaged, but we’ll continue to follow this story.
The Red Cross is helping one neighbor and several other residents affected by the storm are staying with relatives.

