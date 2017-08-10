How to protect your home from lightning damage

Savannah — (WSAV)

Fire officials say two fires that broke out Wednesday evening at a home and at an apartment complex were the result of lightning.

We asked fire officials what can be done to protect your home from lightning damage. Although you can’t stop a lightning strike, firefighters say there are things you can do to slow the damage.

One way is to install surge protectors in your home.

Another way is to install grounding rods outside.

“Surge protectors will actually protect up to 50 thousand volt, and copper rods are about a foot tall and you run a wire along the ridge of your home,” says Battalion Chief Wayne Ifill, with Savannah Fire and Emergency Services.

We checked around and found Georgia Power and several home improvement stores offer power surge and lightning protection systems you can purchase.

Grounding rods can also be purchased at stores.

Officials say remember, lightning likes to run along the ground, so stay indoors, away from trees and away from any tall structures.