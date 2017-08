HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Hardeeville Police responded to an armed robbery on South Okatie Highway early this afternoon.

Fourteen cop cars were on scene around 1:30 p.m. at a Dollar General near The Pink Pig restaurant in Hardeeville.

No injuries resulted from the armed robbery.

News 3 has confirmed this is not related to the shooting death of a former fire chief that occurred this morning.