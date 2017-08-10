Florida man finds boa constrictor living in attic for years

SARASOTA CO., Fla. (WFLA) – An Englewood, Florida man was shocked to find out that a pest living in his attic turned out to be a boa constrictor.

Over the past few months of hearing something in the attic, Bob van der Herchen’s son had a feeling something just wasn’t right.

“He used to complain he’d hear sounds in the attic. I didn’t think much of it, I thought maybe it was rats,” said van der Herchen.

His son was convinced it was a snake. Finally, van der Herchen found it hiding among insulation.

“It took three and a half minutes for that snake to move into that rafter space…it was bigger than I expected,” he explained.

Turns out, that pesky noise was caused by a boa constrictor.

A snake trapper found it had shed some skin and says it may have been there for around two to four years.

“Over the last couple of years, my wife said she heard sounds in the attic. My son said he heard sounds in the attic,” said van der Herchen.

Finally, after much wrangling, the boa measuring over six feet long was removed.

“It was actually bunking in the rafter space right above the Florida room chair where my wife sits,” he said.

Van der Herchen would’ve much preferred a rat in the attic instead of a boa, but nonetheless, he’s thankful this uninvited guest is gone.

“Only in Florida!” he exclaimed.

