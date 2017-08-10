DEVELOPING: Elderly Hardeeville man shot, police seek suspect

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Hardeeville Police are seeking a suspect involved in the shooting death of a 77-year-old man.

The suspect reportedly shot the elderly man this morning in Hardeeville on Ulman Street. Police say the suspect was last seen heading toward Boyd Street.

Police believe the suspect is a black male between 5’10” and 6′ in height. He may have short dreadlocks, a long, black shirt, and jean shorts.

If you have any information on the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts, police urge you to call 843-784-6668 or 911.

Hardeeville Police will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to address the incident.

