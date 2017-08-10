Community Help, Inc. hosts annual gala to assist senior citizens, neighborhoods in need

Saturday, October 28, Community Help, Inc. will host its third annual gala. The event is a fundraiser for the non-profit organization that, among other things, lends a hand to senior citizens- many of whom are living below the poverty line- by providing home repairs and other needed assistance.

It’s goal is to improve the quality of life of economically challenged families in our area by focusing on education, economic development and safe and secure housing.

Board President Bernie Polite and Brenda Elmgren, this year’s Gala Chair, join the conversation with information on how you can get involved.

 

Event Details:

2017 Community Help Gala

Saturday, Oct. 28

6 pm

SSU Student Union

Ticktes: $60

Click here for more information or call: 912.228.3539

 

