Come Home Heroes Concert for Deported Vets August 26th

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Honorably discharged military members have only 90 days from release to get their fast tract to citizenship. Many have missed that window and been deported after minor brushes with the law.

The Come Home Heroes concert will raise money for the Deported Veterans Support Home in Tijuana. But sponsors are desperately needed.

The Come Home Heroes concert is Saturday, August 26th at the VFW Post 660 at 5115 Ogeechee Road. It’s a day of live entertainment, a 50/50 raffle, boat and car showcase, and games, starting with a charity ride with motorcycle clubs and bicycle clubs will be ending at VFW Post 660.

For more or to be a sponsor check out the Deported Veterans Fundraiser Page.