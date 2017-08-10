Buddy Carter’s Town Hall in Rincon

Congressman Buddy Carter had a point to make Thursday morning at a Town Hall in Rincon. “Despite what you may have heard in the press or read in the press we’ve gotten quite a bit done,” he said.

He told a crowd of about 75 people that as many as 400 bills have passed in Congress this year, that 34 made it the president’s desk and 29 were signed into law, including one he sponsored that calls for more government accountability and transparency.

He also said one had been passed to reorganize the Veterans Administration. “We need a good team at the VA and sometimes you have to weed out the poor performing people and we did that through the VA Accountability and Whistle Blower Act,” he said.

On healthcare, he said he was disappointed but still believes in the American Healthcare Act. “The House did its job,” he said in answer to one question.

Carter said he still hopes the U.S. Senate will take up the issue and pass a “repeal and replace.”

That brought comments from James Knoust. ” I’m a frustrated republican,” he told Carter.

Knoust saying he’s concerned that a “repeal and replace” bill hasn’t passed and it gives him doubt that other things like a tax bill will pass. “I’m frustrated that they’re raising the debt limit, they’re not cutting any of the spending out, that’s what’s frustrating. The things that the republicans stood for – they’re not defending in Congress and the House of Representatives is not standing up for what republicans stood for,” he told us.

Then came the topic of immigration. One man recounting the story of a young woman who is a teacher, who was brought to this country as a child. He said there should be some way to citizenship for up to 800,000 people like her in the U.S.

Carter responded by saying he supports a bill being proposed by Senator David Perdue that “would allow people from other countries to come to the U.S., especially if they have a skill and especially if they can speak English..”

Carter told the man that his young friend had a path to citizenship that way for example. The man responded that “she’s already here.” Carter replied “I understand and she can go through that process (if the bill passes)”. There was some applause when the congressman said that.

But then Tony Chiariello stood up saying he knew he was the minority, i.e. that he was a democrat. Chiariello emphasized that the bill Carter was talking about would ultimately limit legal immigration. “Not only are we talking about limiting illegal immigration, now we’re talking about limiting legal immigration which would have had a huge impact on my family,” he said.

Chiariello said he had “two sets of grandparents who didn’t speak a word of English and they lived in communities where nobody spoke a word of English and his grandparents lived productive lives and spawned a generation of others like himself who have contributed to the country.”

“This whole idea of limiting people because of things like speaking English when they want to immigrate goes completely against the mosaic of this country,” Chiariello told me.

Claudia Collier, who identifies herself as a “Clean Energy Activist” asked Congressman Carter about offshore drilling, trying to pin him down to say he would not support it. Carter however, indicated he “supports using all available resources to make the country energy independent and if offshore oil drilling off the mid-Atlantic coast may be feasible, he would consider supporting it.”

Collier told us after the meeting she wasn’t surprised saying she suspects that Carter is a climate change denier. “He talks the talks but I don’t think he walks the walk as far as climate change. He’s taken the cowardly way out by not offending anybody.”

As the meeting wrapped up, one man in the crowd told Cater he was concerned about President Trump’s conduct. “I’m just a little concerned with the Tweeting.and all the rhetoric like the fire and fury,” he said.

He asked Carter if there was something that Congress might be able to do to tone things down. Carter responded by saying he could only speak for himself. “I know words can be very harmful. I learned that lesson here recently and I know you’ve got to be careful what you say,” he told the crowd to a bit of laughter.

Carter was referring to comments he made after the Senate failed to passed an ACA Repeal bill saying someone should “snatch a knot in their ass”. Carter told us later it was an old Southern expression his mother has used to tell him to get his act together.

In response to the man’s questions, Carter said his own staff “does not let me tweet and I don’t even know how.”