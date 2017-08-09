Supply drive on Aug. 10 in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — WSAV-TV and Subaru of Hilton Head are teaming up again to assist area animal shelters.
You can help us fill a fleet of Subarus with pet supplies on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 4-7 pm.
Subaru of Hilton Head’s is located 111 Drivers Way, Suite A, Hardeeville, S.C. 29927.
You’ll be helping One Love Animal Rescue, GUARD, Effingham County Shelter, Hilton Head Humane Society, Jasper Animal Rescue Mission, and the Palmetto Animal League.
Supplies needed:
- Adult dog and cat food (Prefer Pedigree)
- Puppy and Kitten dry food (Prefer Pedigree)
- Canned Puppy food
- Clorox Bleach
- Fabulousa
- Dawn Dish Soap (blue)
- Garbage Bags (Kitchen 13 gallon drawstring & 55 Gallon)
- Dog and cat toys (kongs)
- Poop Scoopers
- Powdered Laundry Detergent
- Rawhides & Nylabones
- Office supplies & copy paper
- Blankets
- Beds
- Crates/cat carriers
- Cat litter (non-clumping)
- Gift Cards (Wal-mart, Petco, Petsmart)
- Collars/Leashes
- Oil Dry
- Bleach
- Laundry Soap
- Bath Mats
- Towels
- Blankets
- Stick Chews for Puppies
Don’t have a pet; adopt one. Help us clear the shelters!