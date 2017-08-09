Police: Child killed in Jacksonville, loaded in car trunk; body revealed in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTLV) — Detectives from Jacksonville and West Virginia are working together to investigate the death of a Jacksonville child.

According to First Coast News in Jacksonville, the child’s body was found near a wrecked car in West Virginia on Sunday.

The 11-year-old child’s mother, Erica Newsome of Jacksonville, lost control and wrecked the car around 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 6, The Pocahontas Times reported. A couple passing by said they saw Newsome,remove a body from the vehicle and drag it over a nearby hill.

The West Virginia State Police told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that a child’s body was found at the scene of the crash.

Investigators determined that the child was killed in Jacksonville and then loaded into Newsome’s car.

“Newsome stated that she had picked her daughter up from her bed and put her in her truck on Friday, August 4, and she did not move, eat, drink, speak or use the restroom for two days – the time span of the drive from Jacksonville, Florida to the scene of the accident,” the records say.

JSO was contacted by the West Virginia State Police on August 6 about a Jacksonville woman who was involved in a traffic crash there.

Jacksonville authorities went to Newsome’s house, which is in the 1600 block of Jake Road, and found evidence of the crime there.

“We weren’t even aware she had a daughter. That’s I mean how shut in she was to us at least,” Philpot, the neighbor, said.

JSO believes foul play is involved in the child’s death.

Newsome was charged with concealment of a deceased body and her bond was set at $50,000, according to the Pocahontas Times.

JSO said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Read more: http://fcnews.tv/2vlLE2m