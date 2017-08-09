Our Hometown: ImPrincenator hosts Purple-Licious Pancake Fundraiser for CASA

Love Prince? Kids? Purple?

You’re in luck!

Next week, you have a chance to pay tribute to His Royal Badness while helping out a great cause!

Friday, August 18, join the one and only ImPrincenator from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Funky Brunch Cafe as he serves ‘Purple-Licious Pancakes’ to benefit Savannah Chatham CASA.

There will be a meet and greet plus free photos with the Prince look alike.

It’s all a part of the 10th Annual Dancing with Savannah Stars fundraising campaign.

100% of Pancake sales will be donated to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) which provides training to volunteers who advocate for the interests of abused and neglected children.

For more information, visit: savannahcasa.org

Click here to make a donation.