Musician Glen Campbell said goodbye to his life, career through music

Glen Campbell
In this July 27, 2011 photo, musician Glen Campbell poses for a portrait in Malibu, Calif. Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and spanned country, pop, television and movies, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. He was 81. Campbell announced in June 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Glen Campbell is the rare entertainer who got to say goodbye to his life and career in every way he knew how. The country superstar went on a farewell tour, starred in a documentary and recorded an album of his favorite songs before his mind evaporated into Alzheimer’s disease.

Campbell’s family says he died Tuesday morning in Nashville. He was 81.

Campbell won five Grammys, sold more than 45 million records, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits, including “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

He hosted a TV variety show in the early 1970s and played a Texas ranger opposite John Wayne in the 1969 film “True Grit.” Campbell was twice nominated for an Oscar, for “True Grit” and again 45 years later for “I’m Not Gonna Miss You,” an original song from the documentary “Glen Campbell… I’ll Be Me.”

