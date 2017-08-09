Musician Glen Campbell said goodbye to his life, career through music

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Glen Campbell is the rare entertainer who got to say goodbye to his life and career in every way he knew how. The country superstar went on a farewell tour, starred in a documentary and recorded an album of his favorite songs before his mind evaporated into Alzheimer’s disease.

Campbell’s family says he died Tuesday morning in Nashville. He was 81.

Campbell won five Grammys, sold more than 45 million records, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits, including “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

He hosted a TV variety show in the early 1970s and played a Texas ranger opposite John Wayne in the 1969 film “True Grit.” Campbell was twice nominated for an Oscar, for “True Grit” and again 45 years later for “I’m Not Gonna Miss You,” an original song from the documentary “Glen Campbell… I’ll Be Me.”