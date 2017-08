Related Coverage METRO INVESTIGATES E. VICTORY DRIVE BANK ROBBERY

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department (SCMPD) made one arrest Monday in connection to a bank robbery last year.

Jevon Williams, 17, was arrested on charges of robbery by intimidation and terroristic threats on August 7.

SCMPD launched an investigation on December 19, 2016, after a robbery occurred at Wells Fargo on the 1900 block of East Victory Drive.

The suspect, now identified as Williams, reportedly fled the scene in an unknown direction.