Severe weather causes minor flooding, power outages in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Severe weather in Chatham County has caused minor flooding and some area power outages.

Officials anticipate flooding over the next few hours in low-lying areas. Some areas may see 1-2 inches of rain.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency officials urge drivers to use caution on roadways.

Flooding on Henry Street [via WSAV Art Ottimo] Flooding on Skidaway Island [via John Larroude] Flooding on Skidaway Island [via John Larroude] Flooding in Pooler

Current areas flooded:

Henry Street and East Broad Street

South Robinhood Drive on Skidaway Island

The weather has also caused wide spread outages in the Georgetown area with 1,147 customers currently affected. Crews are still assessing the scene and have yet to announce when full power will be restored.

When storms began, around 2,483 customers were experiencing outages. You can check the Georgia Power outage map here.

