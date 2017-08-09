Severe weather causes minor flooding, power outages in Chatham County

Flooding on Skidaway Island [via John Larroude]

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Severe weather in Chatham County has caused minor flooding and some area power outages.

Officials anticipate flooding over the next few hours in low-lying areas. Some areas may see 1-2 inches of rain.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency officials urge drivers to use caution on roadways.

Flooding in Chatham County

Current areas flooded:

  • Henry Street and East Broad Street
  • South Robinhood Drive on Skidaway Island

The weather has also caused wide spread outages in the Georgetown area with 1,147 customers currently affected. Crews are still assessing the scene and have yet to announce when full power will be restored.

When storms began, around 2,483 customers were experiencing outages. You can check the Georgia Power outage map here.

video provided by Crystal Murphy Higgins

