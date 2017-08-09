Hampton County man receives 35-year sentence for shooting police officer

Related Coverage Estill officer recovering after attempted murder, suspect in custody

HAMPTON, SC (WSAV) – A Hampton County man who shot an Estill police officer on New Year’s Day in 2016 was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison.

A jury found Malcolm Antwan Orr, 29, of Grayson Street, guilty of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime following a two-day trial at the Hampton County Courthouse.

Orr was sentenced to the maximum amount of time: 30 years for the attempted murder offense and five years for the weapons violation. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith was shot four times Jan. 1, 2016, while responding to a call. A camera in Smith’s glasses, which the officer purchased for himself on Amazon, captured the incident.

Smith’s voice can be heard in the recording as he lay outside his patrol car, He told the emergency dispatcher, “Tell my family that I love them.”

“If but not for the grace of God and some very good doctors, this would not only have been a murder case, but a death penalty case,” said 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, who prosecuted the case.

The jury deliberated for less than 45 minutes before coming back with a guilty verdict.

Circuit Court Judge Roger Young handed down Wednesday’s sentence.

