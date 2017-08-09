FREE “In Search of Liberty” screening Wednesday at the Savannah Theater

Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah native Bobby Deen stars in this comedy/drama about a modern family learning why the constitution is important with the help of a quirky new friend named Ben.

Think “Back to the Future” meets Sitcom Comedy with a little “School House Rock” tossed in.

There’s a FREE screening at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 9th at the Savannah Theater. Seating is limited, so RSVP to scott.insearchofliberty@gmail.com to attend.

“In Search of Liberty” is available on BlueRay and DVD August 29th. To learn more visit InSearchOfLiberty.com.

