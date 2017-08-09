Do Savannah has your weekend plans!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From Sunday morning brunch with Auspicious Baking Company to a back to school party with The Hypnotics and Crazy Man Crazy Do Savannah Magazine has all you need to plan your weekend.

This week’s cover story comes from columnist Jesse Blanco. Auspicious Baking Co. has recently opened in Savannah and are serving up a host of sweet pastry treats. The goal of the bakery is to sell to local restaurants, so they are only open to the public on Sunday mornings.

Inside:

On Aug. 11, the Tybee Post Theatre is throwing a back-to-school beach party with two favorite local bands, The Hypnotics and Crazy Man Crazy.

On Aug. 10, a new art gallery at In Vino Veritas, which has been up since the end of July, will have an opening reception. “Body Language: Figures and Portraits” features award-winning artwork from two of the founding members of Sulfur Studios.

On Aug. 11, The Joseph Pramberger Memorial Concert at messiah Lutheran Church will host pianist Reed Tetzloff. He’s won several national awards and international piano competitions. Tetzloff will play work from Scarlatti, Shumann and Debussy.

The Savannah Voice Festival continues this week with several free events and a master class taught Sherrill Milnes.

On Aug. 12 three nationally renowned comedians, who perform together as the American Heretics, will play the Bay Street Theatre. This is not a show for those easily offended, but rather any who enjoys good topical humor.