Crews respond to structure fire in Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire responded this afternoon to the report of a structure fire at 331 Yamacraw Village.

When crews arrived around 4 p.m. smoke and light flames were seen coming from the second floor.

The initial fire crew made a quick fire attack and was able to keep the fire from spreading to other areas of the apartment and to other units.

Due to the heavy smoke damage and the damage caused by the water used, 7 people were displaced.

They were referred to the Housing Authority and The Red Cross for assistance.

No injuries were caused by the fire and the cause is being investigated.