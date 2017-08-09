Businesses host ‘office cats’ to help Humane Society

CEDAR BEND, Iowa (KWWL/NBC News) — Iowa’s Cedar Bend Humane Society is offering an “Office Cat” program where pet friendly businesses are encouraged to foster cats until a permanent home can be found.

This allows the cat to experience enrichment outside of the shelter, and provides additional room at the shelter, allowing CBHS to save more lives.

The business will need to provide social media exposure for the office cat, litter and litter box, food, toys, bed, daily care and tender loving care.

Cedar Valley Chiropractic is already taking part.

“We found that the staff really enjoyed having a cat in their office while doing work so we thought maybe that they could help us find homes for cats but also benefit from having a cat in their office during work hours,” says the Humane Society’s Kristy Gardner.

