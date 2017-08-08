Voice of the Viewer: One neighbor still seeing damage from Hurricane Matthew

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Though it has been ten months since Hurricane Matthew hit the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, some are still living with daily reminders of the damage.

Michael Durden, who is an editor with WSAV, asked News 3 to see what could be done about a live oak tree that came crashing down in his neighbor’s yard during Hurricane Matthew.

“My biggest fear is snakes or other creatures that would come out of here,” says Durden. “I have animals and I don’t want them to be attacked.”

Durden says his next-door-neighbor has been gone for months and now the downed tree is being swallowed by the unbridled growth of weeds.

Not only is he worried about his own safety, but the safety of his family living close by.

“My grandparents live on the other side,” he says. “I’m worried that they’ll fall and trip when they’re coming to visit us so there’s a lot of concerns here and I just want, I want some answers.”

Answers for this situation and others like it begin with Savannah’s Property Maintenance Department, who provide code enforcement.

“We fight neighborhoods full of debris, overgrown or littered lots, abandoned or derelict vehicles, and other property maintenance violations,” the website reads.

Durden says he has heard of the service, but never put it to the test.

“I just want it cleaned up or tell me how to get it cleaned up with him not being around,” Durden says. “I don’t know when he’s coming back. I don’t know who owns the property now. And I don’t know where to go to get this taken care of.”

News 3 has reached out to the city about this. They will dispatch inspectors to check it out and get back to us with details on the next step.

If you have an issue similar to this, do not hesitate to call the City of Savannah hotline at 311 for help.