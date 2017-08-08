Trump promises “fire and fury” in response to North Korea nuclear milestone

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – U.S. Intelligence officials say North Korea now has the ability to miniaturize a nuclear warhead, making it small enough to fit onto the head of a missile.

The ominous milestone met with a stern ominous warning from President Donald Trump.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States – they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” Mr. Trump said.

The latest development comes on the heels of North Korea’s successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that experts say could reach U.S. cities as far east as Chicago, and just one day after North Korea angrily warned of “thousands fold revenge” for a unanimous United Nations vote imposing a billion dollars worth of new sanctions.

Experts say the development was not unexpected, but it came much sooner than anticipated.

Read more here.