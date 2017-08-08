TIU Investigates crash on White Bluff Road and Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of White Bluff Road and Truman Parkway, at approximately 10:40 a.m. on August 8.

A car was leaving Truman Parkway, turning onto White Bluff Road. A scooter, traveling north on White Bluff Road, continued through the red light at the intersection of White Bluff Road and Truman Parkway. The scooter collided with the car.

Dallas Dewheaney, 22, was the driver of the scooter and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.