Savannah-Chatham schools announce no school for students for solar eclipse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School System announced there will be no school for students on Monday, Aug. 21 due to conditions associated with the solar eclipse. All staff will be required to report to work as normal.

According to school officials, the district places a priority on student safety at all times. They say the eclipse presents a unique situation which creates numerous logistical challenges for a large school district resulting in conditions that could place students at risk. Additionally, the full phase of the solar event will take place during school dismissal.

“Student safety remains our guiding factor as we consider all conditions surrounding this event. After reviewing various options and carefully weighing the pros and cons of each, it has been determined that school closure for students is the most responsible option,” said Dr. Ann Levett, Superintendent of Savannah-Chatham Public Schools. “We also recognize the historical significance of this event for our country. The days leading up to the eclipse will present wonderful learning activities for our students which will also feature safety information regarding the dangers of looking at the sun during this occurrence.”

Aug. 21 will be considered an inclement weather day and there will be no school for students. A make-up day will not be required.