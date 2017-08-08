Rep. Buddy Carter kicks off town hall tour of 1st district today

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Congressman Buddy Carter, Representative of the the First District of Georgia, kicks off the first set of nine town hall meetings today in Wayne, Ware and Clinch counties.

According to Carter, he is holding these meetings because he wants to receive feedback from his constituents.

A limited number of free tickets are available for each event and you must have a ticket in order to be admitted to these town hall meetings.

Today’s meetings in Wayne, Ware and Clinch counties still have tickets available. There are also tickets left for the meetings scheduled for tomorrow, Aug. 9 in Camden County and Glynn County.

There are no tickets left for the other town hall meetings in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan and McIntosh counties.

For more information on these events, you can call Carter’s office in Savannah at 912-352-0101.

Rep. Carter’s Town Hall Meeting Schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Wayne County Town Hall Meeting
Coastal Pines Technical College Polytechnic Building
1777 W Cherry Street
Jesup, GA
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Jesup.

Ware County Town Hall Meeting
Coastal Pines Technical College Auditorium
1701 Carswell Avenue
Waycross, GA
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Waycross.

Clinch County Town Hall Meeting
Homerville Train Depot
40 E Plant Avenue
Homerville, GA
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Homerville.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

McIntosh County Town Hall Meeting (Sold out)
Darien City Hall
106 Washington Street
Darien, GA
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Darien.

Camden County Town Hall Meeting
College of Coastal Georgia Auditorium
8001 Lakes Blvd
Kingsland, GA
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Kingsland.

Glynn County Town Hall Meeting
College of Coastal Georgia
1 College Drive
Brunswick, GA
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Brunswick.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Effingham County Town Hall Meeting (sold out)
Rincon First Baptist Church
201 East 6th Street
Rincon, GA
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Rincon.

Bryan County Town Hall Meeting (sold out)
Bryan County Administrative Complex
66 Captain Matthew Freeman Drive
Richmond Hill, GA
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Richmond Hill.

Chatham County Town Hall Meeting (sold out)
Bible Baptist Church
4700 Skidaway Road
Savannah, GA
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting Savannah.

 

