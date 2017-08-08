Rep. Buddy Carter kicks off town hall tour of 1st district today

According to Carter, he is holding these meetings because he wants to receive feedback from his constituents.

A limited number of free tickets are available for each event and you must have a ticket in order to be admitted to these town hall meetings.

Today’s meetings in Wayne, Ware and Clinch counties still have tickets available. There are also tickets left for the meetings scheduled for tomorrow, Aug. 9 in Camden County and Glynn County.

There are no tickets left for the other town hall meetings in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan and McIntosh counties.

For more information on these events, you can call Carter’s office in Savannah at 912-352-0101.

Rep. Carter’s Town Hall Meeting Schedule



Tuesday, Aug. 8

Wayne County Town Hall Meeting

Coastal Pines Technical College Polytechnic Building

1777 W Cherry Street

Jesup, GA

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Jesup.

Ware County Town Hall Meeting

Coastal Pines Technical College Auditorium

1701 Carswell Avenue

Waycross, GA

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Waycross.

Clinch County Town Hall Meeting

Homerville Train Depot

40 E Plant Avenue

Homerville, GA

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Homerville.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

McIntosh County Town Hall Meeting (Sold out)

Darien City Hall

106 Washington Street

Darien, GA

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Darien.



Camden County Town Hall Meeting

College of Coastal Georgia Auditorium

8001 Lakes Blvd

Kingsland, GA

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Kingsland.

Glynn County Town Hall Meeting

College of Coastal Georgia

1 College Drive

Brunswick, GA

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Brunswick.



Thursday, Aug. 10



Effingham County Town Hall Meeting (sold out)

Rincon First Baptist Church

201 East 6th Street

Rincon, GA

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Rincon.

Bryan County Town Hall Meeting (sold out)

Bryan County Administrative Complex

66 Captain Matthew Freeman Drive

Richmond Hill, GA

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting in Richmond Hill.

Chatham County Town Hall Meeting (sold out)

Bible Baptist Church

4700 Skidaway Road

Savannah, GA

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Click here to pre-register to attend this town hall meeting Savannah.