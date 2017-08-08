Rep. Buddy Carter kicks off town hall tour of 1st district today

|WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Congressman Buddy Carter, Representative of the the First District of Georgia, kicks off the first set of nine town hall meetings today in Wayne, Ware and Clinch counties.
According to Carter, he is holding these meetings because he wants to receive feedback from his constituents.
A limited number of free tickets are available for each event and you must have a ticket in order to be admitted to these town hall meetings.
Today’s meetings in Wayne, Ware and Clinch counties still have tickets available. There are also tickets left for the meetings scheduled for tomorrow, Aug. 9 in Camden County and Glynn County.
There are no tickets left for the other town hall meetings in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan and McIntosh counties.
For more information on these events, you can call Carter’s office in Savannah at 912-352-0101.
Rep. Carter’s Town Hall Meeting Schedule
Wayne County Town Hall Meeting
Ware County Town Hall Meeting
Clinch County Town Hall Meeting
Wednesday, Aug. 9
McIntosh County Town Hall Meeting (Sold out)
Glynn County Town Hall Meeting
Bryan County Town Hall Meeting (sold out)
Chatham County Town Hall Meeting (sold out)