Reidsville woman charged in car death of 3-year-old son

Reidsville, Ga. (WSAV) – Officers with with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Jamie Lee Camacho, 24, on Monday, Aug. 7. According to their report, she was charged with felony murder and cruelty to children in the second degree in reference to the death of her son, Jakob Eli Camacho, 3.

Jamie Lee Camacho is currently being held at the Tattnall County Jail.

The report states the investigation began when the GBI responded to scene of the death of a 3-year-old child in Tattnall Count. GBI was called to the scene at the request of Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp on July 28 at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Preliminary information indicated that at approximately 7:13 p.m., the child’s mother, Jamie Lee Camacho, contacted 911 and reported him missing from their residence at 1496 River Rd. in Reidsville.

The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office responded and located the child locked inside a vehicle at the residence. Aid was rendered and EMS responded for medical treatment, but the child was pronounced dead on-scene.

An autopsy was performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah.

The GBI is conducting the investigation to determine what occurred during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Statesboro office at 912-871-1121.