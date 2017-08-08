Police seek suspect for entering vehicle on Montgomery Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham Metro’s Downtown detectives need help finding a man wanted in reference to an entering auto case.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Montgomery Street. Police describe the subject as a black male who is about 6-feet-tall with a short afro. He possibly lives in the Yamacraw area.

Anyone with information on the subject is asked to contact detectives at (912) 651-6990. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.