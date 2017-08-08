Our Hometown: AWWIN celebrates service with Summit 17

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

AWWIN- Assisting Working Women in Need- is celebrating 17 years of service in our community.

Thursday, August 17, you’re invited to a day of powerful messages to motivate, inspire, and empower women as the organization hosts ‘Summit 17: Women Leaders Keeping It Real, ‘Herstory’– from 9 am to 3 pm at the Coastal Georgia Center.

Six Powerful Women will serve as panelists.

Savannah Chatham County Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett will deliver the keynote address and News 3’s

Tina Tyus Shaw will Moderate the event.

Lunch will be provided.

This event Is free and open to the public.

Click here to register.

