Metro detectives seek to identify bank robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Robbery Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred today at the Wells Fargo in the 10400 block of Abercorn Street.

At about 10:30 a.m., Metro officers responded to the bank. Reportedly, the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at the tellers and demanded money. The tellers complied and he left the scene on foot heading north on Magnolia Street.

The suspect is described as a black male with a slim build. During the incident, he wore a black shirt wrapped around his face, a brown hat, a blue jacket and light blue latex gloves. He also carried a black trash bag in his hand.

Wells Fargo management will give a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.