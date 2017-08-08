Man arrested in deaths of 2 children in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A man has been charged with murder after two children were fatally stabbed in a South Carolina apartment.

North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told news outlets that officers went to the apartment complex Monday afternoon when someone reported children were trapped inside with a man.

The suspect fled when officers arrived. The coroner’s office says 8-year-old Avery Martin died at the scene, and his brother, 2-year-old Aiyden Martin, died at a local hospital.

Hours later, officers arrested 26-year-old Raashid Jaamal White, charging him with two counts of murder and possessing a knife during a violent crime. Authorities haven’t said whether White is related to the victims or whether he has an attorney.

Court officials told The Post and Courier that White waived his right to a bond hearing Tuesday.