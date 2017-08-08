Garden City police ask for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. on August 7, the male suspect committed an armed robbery at the Chu’s BP Gas Station located at 2606 Highway 80 in Garden City.

There were no injuries reported and the male made off with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with any additional information should contact the Garden City Police at (912)966-7770 or CrimeStoppers at (912)234-2020.

