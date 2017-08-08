Disney announces streaming plan, will pull Netflix content in 2019

The Associated Press
The Walt Disney Company
In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Walt Disney Co. reports earnings, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) – Disney is launching a streaming service for animated and live-action movies in 2019 as it navigates a changing media landscape.

It will also launch an ESPN sports app in early 2018.

The Disney app will be the exclusive source for streaming animated and live-action Disney and Pixar movies, starting with 2019 releases like “Toy Story 4” and the sequel to “Frozen.”

In 2019, Disney will also end an earlier deal with Netflix, which gave the popular service exclusive access to the company’s films for streaming.

The ESPN service will air baseball, hockey and soccer games, tennis matches and college sports through ESPN’s popular mobile app.

