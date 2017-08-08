City of Hardeeville to host first ever Fun Run for a Cause

By Published: Updated:

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – The City of Hardeeville is hosting its first ever Fun Run for a Cause on August 19.

The 5k race and a 1-mile walk/run to help will begin at 6:00 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing AEDs for use in the community.

All ages are welcome to come out and participate or just watch, and kids under the age of 7 are free.

There will be food and beverages available for sale to all participants and spectators. There is also an after party following the races with music and drinks.

You can register online at savannahraces.com or through the City of Hardeeville’s website.

