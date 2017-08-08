Cheetos-themed pop-up restaurant to open in NYC

NEW YORK (WSAV) – Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Cheetos ups the ante with a cheesy new idea: a Cheeto based pop-up restaurant.

“The Spotted Cheetah” will serve a variety of Cheetos infused meals between August 15 and August 17 in New York City.

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell is spearheading the operation, curating the one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant.

“As a long-time Cheetos fan, I’m thrilled to join forces with a snack brand that is truly an iconic American staple,” Burrell said in a press release.

Other restaurants, like Burger King and Taco Bell, have attempted to master a Cheetos-inspired dish in the past. But “The Spotted Cheetah” marks the first time an entire menu is based on the snack.

Check out the full menu below or book your reservation today.

Dangerously Cheesy Starters:

Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles + Creamy Ranch

Time to get your paws messy! These Cheetos crusted fried pickles are meant for dunking in creamy homemade ranch. We condone the use of all hands and paws as utensils.

Cheetos Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup

A deliciously familiar comfort food to warm every Cheetos lover’s soul. A hearty Cheetos tomato soup and small grilled cheese sandwiches filled with bacon, tomato, and cheesy Cheetos.

Cheetos Meatballs

Classic Italian meets “Dangerously Cheesy.” These Cheetos, beef, pork and veal meatballs are served in a fresh, hearty tomato herb sauce and sprinkled with ricotta cheese.

Purrfectly Fried Green Tomatoes

Nothing says green tomatoes like white Cheetos — especially when the tomatoes are breaded with a crispy White Cheddar Cheetos crust, fried and paired with a fresh corn and cherry tomato arugula salad.

The Big Cheese:

Flamin’ Hot and White Cheddar Mac n’ Cheetos

White Cheddar Cheetos. Spicy jalapeños. Bacon. Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch crust. All in one decadent dish. Need we say more?

Cheetos Mix-ups Crusted Chicken Milanese

Because variety is the spice of life, this chicken fillet comes crusted with the four cheesy flavors of Cheetos Mix-Ups and paired with a salad of mixed greens, hazelnuts and pickled onions, topped with even more Cheetos Mix-Ups.

Spicy Cheetos Nachos

Cheetos are the new tortilla chips. These “nachos” are smothered with spicy sausage ragù and creamy cheese, then piled high with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños and a dollop of sour cream.

Flamin’ Hot Limón Chicken Tacos

We could describe the masterful combination of perfectly seasoned chicken tacos, crunchy veggies and Flamin’ Hot Limón Cheetos, but instead, we’re just going to say, “You’re welcome.”

Sweet Spot:

Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake

Get yourself a forkful of my rich goat cheese cheesecake with a crunchy Cheetos Sweetos crust. If that wasn’t enough, the delicious blueberry compote is like the icing on the (cheese)cake. Pun very intended.

Cheetos Sweetos Sweet and Salty Cookies

Every dreamy bite of these warm cookies is packed with Cinnamon Sugar Cheetos Sweetos. In fact, they’re dangerously delicious when dunked in the Cheetos Sweetos Salted Caramel dipper.

White Cheddar Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos Apple Crepes

Eating these light and airy crepes topped with a blend of White Cheddar Cheetos and Cinnamon Sugar Cheetos Sweetos crumbles is like biting into a cheesy, apple-y cloud.

Can’t make it to the big apple? Don’t fret. A cookbook will be available online with recipes for the cheesy menu items.