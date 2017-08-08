$50K reward offered in Glynn County jewelry robbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department seeks to identify suspects involved in a jewelry robbery on July 22.

At 8:42 p.m. an armed robbery was reported at the Holiday Inn located at 138 Glynco Parkway.

Two male victims were unloading their luggage at the front of the hotel when they were approached by two black males.

Security camera video shows one victim being sprayed by one suspect involved. The suspects took luggage which contained a large amount of jewelry.

Lloyd’s of London is offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest, conviction, and return of the jewelry.

If you have information on this crime, please contact Inv. Jeff Williams at 912-554-7812 or remain anonymous at 912-264-1333.