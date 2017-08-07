Video: Georgia Little Leaguer hits grand slam into the trees

BRISTOL, Conn. (WSAV) – A Little League team from Georgia beat South Carolina Sunday thanks to one player’s colossal grand slam.

13-year-old Jayce Blalock stepped up to the plate for his Peachtree City team. With the bases loaded, he sends a rocket over left field and into the trees.

Though little league dimensions call for walls in the 200-foot range from home plate, Blalock may have doubled that.

Seconds earlier the announcers debated if he could hit it that far or not.

It’s apparent that they got their answer as Peachtree City went on to beat South Carolina 14-2 to stay alive in southeast regional tournament play.

The team from Georgia needs three more wins to reach the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.