Taylor Swift, former radio host head to court over sexual assault claim

DENVER (WSAV) – One of music’s biggest stars, Taylor Swift, will be in a federal court room for a civil trial begins today, and is expected to last nearly two weeks.

Swift and her support team didn’t call police after she said she had been groped by former Denver radio host, David Mueller, during a photo session before a concert.

Instead, they called his boss, and Mueller lost his job. The disc jockey later sued the singer-songwriter, saying he had been falsely accused and wanted $3 million in damages.

Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault, setting up a civil trial set to begin Monday in federal court in Denver that will largely turn on who the eight-member jury believes.

The case is being tried in federal court under a law that allows that to be the venue for cases in which the parties live in separate states and the matter involves damages claim higher than $75,000.

Swift, Mueller and the other parties are allowed but not required to attend jury selection. Both must be in court thereafter and are expected to testify.

Both sides say no settlement is in the works.

Information from NBC News, AP