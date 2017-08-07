Tax Reform: Will the GOP plan be a success?

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – With healthcare reform all but dead in the water for now, Congress is shifting focus to tax reform.

“We’ve got to cut taxes, both on individuals, cut taxes on business, one of the highest tax rates in the world,” says Senator John Kennedy (R-LA).

President Trump is calling for major changes to the U.S. tax code. His plan is to cut the number of tax brackets from seven down to three, double the standard deduction and cut the rate businesses pay to a flat 15 percent.

But Democratic Florida Senator Bill Nelson says there’s no way tax reform gets through Congress unless the White House re-thinks how it negotiates.

“Unless you can get both parties leaders together to agree were going to do this, it’s going to be very difficult to get done,” says Sen. Nelson.

This week the president will host meetings in New Jersey to talk about tax reform.

The administration had hoped to get this all done by the end of August, but Congress will not begin talking about taxes until September.

Now some wonder if it’s even possible to get any reform done this year.

Political science professor Michael Cohen of George Washington University tells us change is possible because tax reform appeals to more voters.

“Those are issues you can really move the needle on, it wouldn’t surprise me if taxes got done, it wouldn’t surprise me if infrastructure got one,” says Cohen.