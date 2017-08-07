Storm Watch 2017: Pet Evacuation

Storm Team 3’s Ariella Scalese is a volunteer with One Love Animal Rescue, so keeping animals safe during storms is close to her heart. She reached out to the One Love team for a list of items you should pack if you ever need to evacuate. Thank you to One Love’s foster coordinator, Helen Benton, for this extensive list.

Emergency Supplies and Traveling Kits

Keep an Evac-Pack and supplies handy for your pets. Make sure that everyone in the family knows where it is. This kit should be clearly labeled and easy to carry. Items to consider keeping in or near your pack include:

Pet first-aid kit and guide book (ask your vet what to include, or visit the ASPCA Store to buy one online)

3-7 days’ worth of canned (pop-top) or dry food (be sure to rotate every two months)

Disposable litter trays (aluminum roasting pans are perfect)

Litter or paper toweling

Liquid dish soap and disinfectant

Disposable garbage bags for clean-up

Pet feeding dishes

Extra collar, with ID tags, and/or harness as well as an extra leash

Photocopies of medical records [With proof of UTD vaccines] and a waterproof container with a two-week supply of any medicine your pet requires (Remember, food and medications need to be rotated out of your emergency kit—otherwise they may go bad or become useless.)

Bottled water, at least 7 days’ worth for each person and pet (store in a cool, dry place and replace every two months)

A traveling bag, crate or sturdy carrier, ideally one for each pet

Flashlight

Blanket (for scooping up a fearful pet)

Recent photos of your pets (in case you are separated and need to make “Lost” posters)

Especially for cats: Pillowcase or EvackSack, toys, scoopable litter

Especially for dogs: Extra leash, toys and chew toys, a week’s worth of cage liner.