Police seek man charged with concealing death of Army veteran in Georgia

By Published:

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — The former resident of a Georgia home where remains believed to be those of a missing U.S. Army veteran has been charged with concealing the death.

News outlets report that Cobb County police say 31-year-old James Bradshaw Clement had agreed to turn himself in on Friday, but did not report to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Police charged Clement after finding human remains in the backyard of his former Kennesaw residence last Tuesday, where Chase Massner was last seen in March 2014.

The medical examiner’s office has not positively identified the body as Massner’s.

Clement told WGCL-TV last Tuesday that he didn’t know how the body ended up in the yard.

Clement is believed to be driving a 2003 blue Honda Civic with the Georgia tag PHB5724.

