Police seek man accused of using pepper spray, grabbing cash in 2 Georgia stores

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) — Newly released surveillance video shows a man spraying store clerks with pepper spray and grabbing cash out of the register at two Georgia stores.

It happened over the weekend in Moultrie, but police said they have yet to identify the suspect.

“He didn’t have a covered face,” said Mike Patel, a store clerk at Somesh Package Store.

In the video, you can see a man wearing sunglasses, an Atlanta Falcons hat, white t-shirt, and a gray shirt wrapped around his neck walking into the store.

Patel said it was a scary moment.

“He sprayed pepper spray on my face and I turned, it went straight on my glasses,” said Patel.

