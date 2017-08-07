Our Hometown: Zumba Glow for Good to benefit Urban Hope

Grab your glow sticks and your workout gear and get ready to dance the night away for a great cause.

This Wednesday, August 9, join Hype Fit with Sheena for Zumba Glow for Good.

The event takes place from 7 pm to 8 pm at Liquid Night Club at 307 River Street.

Suggested donation is $10 with all of the proceeds benefiting Urban Hope Savannah– a local nonprofit whose mission is to improve the lives of young people in our community through spiritual development and life management opportunities.

